Police and Admin On High Alert In Puri For New Year

Puri/Konark: The Police and Administration are on high alert in Puri for the rush on new year.

Lakhs of devotees and tourists are estimated to visit Puri for a glimpse of lord Jagannath and the sea beach.

65 platoons of police will be deployed in Puri for crowd management in the New Year.

Traffic regulations will be enforced from Subhas Bose Square to Sterling Square.

Heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering Puri from 31st Dec 2019 to 2nd Jan 2020.

Movement of four wheeler will be restricted till Market Square.

The ‘Bada Danda’ Grand Road has been divided into 3 separate corridors . The middle corridor for general devotees. The left corridor for senior citizens, divyang and ambulance. The right side will be reserved for devotees returning from the temple.

Other than the above arrangements lifeguards will be appointed at the sea shore to avoid any untoward situation.

Independent control rooms have been set up by the police at various places in Puri for any assistance.

Puri SP, Umashankar Das has given the information at a press conference.