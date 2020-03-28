Police admired for commendable job during lock down in Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: During the ongoing lock down period Police are doing commendable job in different parts of Odisha. Jhumpur Police in this district of Odisha have earned appreciation for distributing food packets in the houses of poor people.

As per reports, Police personnel of Jhumpur Police station distributed food packets today in the tribal dominated slums of this district such as Kela Sahi and Bhumija Sahi. Many trolley puller, rickshaw pullers and daily wage labourers live in these slums.

Jhumpura Police distributing food packets to needy people, making aware citizens to follow precautions to avoid COVID 19 and also punishing for violating ‘lock down’ rules.