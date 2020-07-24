Bhubaneswar: Yet another MLA of Odisha has reportedly tested positive for COVID10. The MLA has been identified as Srikant Sahu, the legislator of Polasara Assembly constituency.

According to Srikant, his wife also has tested positive for the virus.

Srikant is the fourth MLA of Odisha to be infected with coronavirus. Earlier, Remuna MLA Sudhansu Sekhar Parida, Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and Salipur MLA Prasant Behera had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.