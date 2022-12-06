POCSO court sentences 20 years imprisonment to man for raping a minor in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A special fast-track POCSO court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019.

POCSO Court judge convicted Dulal Singh, a resident of Kachimbila village under Betanoti police limits of Mayurbhanj district for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The court awarded different jail terms for different sections of IPC under which the accused has been booked and have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 and 20 years of imprisonment.