Udala: A team of forest officials on Thursday nabbed a poacher and seized 7 kgs of porcupine meat from him along with an axe and a country made gun under Podadiha range in Udala town of Mayurbhanj district.

The poacher has been identified as Antara Singh, a resident of Pandey Sahi Village under Kaptipada block of Mayurbhanj.

Sources said, Antara was allegedly setting fire inside Podadiha range under Simlipal Sanctuary . The Podadiha range officials arrested him with the porcupine meat and seized country made gun and axe from his possession.