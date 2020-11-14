Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the admit card for the recruitment of specialist officer on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the PNB SO Recruitment Exam can download their admit card online through the official website.

Candidates can download their admit card on 22 November or earlier through the official website. This recruitment examination will be held to fill 535 vacant posts of specialist officers. The bank will conduct online recruitment examination in November 2020. In such a situation, the candidates who have applied for this recruitment examination should download their admit card, because without the admit card, the candidate will not be able to take the exam. Candidates can also download their admit card through direct link.

How to download admit card 2020

First of all visit the official website of the bank.

The official website of the bank is pnbindia.in.

Here on the home page you will find a link to the admit card.

After clicking on it and filling in your information, your admit card will open.

You can download your admit card.

