Punjab National Bank
Representational image

PNB SO Admit Card 2020 Released; Download From This Direct Link

By KalingaTV Bureau

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the admit card for the recruitment of specialist officer on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the PNB SO Recruitment Exam can download their admit card online through the official website.

Candidates can download their admit card on 22 November or earlier through the official website. This recruitment examination will be held to fill 535 vacant posts of specialist officers. The bank will conduct online recruitment examination in November 2020. In such a situation, the candidates who have applied for this recruitment examination should download their admit card, because without the admit card, the candidate will not be able to take the exam. Candidates can also download their admit card through direct link.

How to download admit card 2020

First of all visit the official website of the bank.

The official website of the bank is pnbindia.in.

Here on the home page you will find a link to the admit card.

After clicking on it and filling in your information, your admit card will open.

You can download your admit card.

Click here to read the official notification.

You might also like
State

Watch This Adorable Viral Video Of Rabbit Nibbling On Leaves

State

Bhubaneswar reports 51 new Covid-19 positives, Active cases stand at 712

State

This Is How You Can Easily Download Others’ WhatsApp Status

State

Hurry Up! You Will Get A Benefit Of Rs 1.30 Lakh If You Link Aadhaar With This Bank…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.