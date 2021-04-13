The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has a piece of good news for the job aspirants. It has issued a notification and the job seekers can apply to get job without any exam.

The applications have been sought for the recruitment to the posts of sweeper for Trivandrum Circle. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply in the prescribed format on or before April 17, 2021 by visiting the official website of PNB (link given below).

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (PNB Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this link PNB Recruitment 2021.

Details about the vacancy:

Important dates for PNB Recruitment 2021

Last date for application: April 17, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Trivandrum: 6 posts

Pathanamthitta: 4 posts

Kollam: 5 posts

Kottayam: 4 posts

Idukki: 2 posts

Alleppey: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria for PNB Recruitment 2021

Candidates should not have passed 10th and candidates who are uneducated are also eligible to apply for these posts.

Age limit:

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 24 years (there will be no age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per standard norms).

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the notification.