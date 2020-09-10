PNB Recruitment 2020: Punjab National Bank recruitment for more than 500 posts; Apply soon

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is giving a great opportunity to the youth who want to work in the positions of Specialist Officer in the bank. The PNB has issued a notification for the recruitment of a total of 535 vacancies.

Before registering, the interested candidates must read the official website or the notification given further in this news. The last date for online registration is September 19, 2020.

Details of posts

Name of post: Specialist Officer (SO)

Number of posts: Total 535 Posts

Age Limits: The minimum age of the candidate for the application is 25 years and the maximum age is 35 and 37 years according to the posts separately.

Important Dates:

Starting date for registration: September 8, 2020

Last date for registration: September 29, 2020

Last date for submission of application fee: August 16, 2020

Educational qualification: For further information related to the candidates educational qualification, see further notification.

Application Process: To apply for the candidate, first go to the official website https://www.pnbindia.in/ and download the notification and read it. Being aware of all the information, complete the registration process before September 29, 2020 as per the given guidelines. Keep in mind that applications will not be accepted in case of any error. For more information see notification.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview.

