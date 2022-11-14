PMBI Marketing Officer Under CBI scanner in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a major blow to the corrupt officials, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) marketing officer for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The CBI team caught him near Badminton court in Harekrushna Nagar Of Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Swaroop Panda and the complainant as Dibakar.

According to reports, an outlet was opened to sell generic medicine store under the Public Medicine Scheme of the central government in different places.

Accordingly, Dibakar was interested in opening a similar kind of outlet in Berhampur and he submitted an application.

Besides, the interested party had also submitted a verification document to Swaroop as he had the authority to give a permit to open the outlet after verifying the documents.

Swaroop took advantage of this situation and Swaroop demanded a bribe of Rs.20,000 from the applicant. Later, Dibakar agreed upon Swaroop terms and agreed to give Rs.15,000 to him.

Later, Dibakar lodged a complaint at the CBI regarding the bribery demands of Swaroop.

As per the complaint, the CBI laid a trap to nab Swaroop red-handed.

Earlier today, while Swaroop was accepting the bribe amount the CBI caught him red-handed and arrested him from the spot under Indian Penal Code (IPC) act . Besides, the CBI has brought swaroop to Bhubaneswar to conduct further investigation.