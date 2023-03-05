PM, Odisha CM pay tributes to Biju Patnaik on birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have paid tributes to freedom fighter and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “On his birth anniversary, I pay homage to Biju Babu, a remarkable leader and institution builder. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who has made an unparalleled contribution towards Odisha’s progress. His role in fighting the Emergency is also notable.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Biju Patnaik’s dream to take Odisha to the pinnacle of development has always been a source of inspiration. “Keeping his principles and ideals, we are moving forward towards building a new Odisha,” he said in a tweet.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former president of Odisha Congress Niranjan Patnaik, and many other leaders from different political parties have paid tributes to the former Chief Minister on his birth anniversary, which is also being observed as Panchayati Raj Diwas. Several programmes have been organised by the Odisha government to mark the day.