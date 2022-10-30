PM Narendra Modi praises Odisha girl in Mann Ki Baat

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised an Odia girl today while addressing the nation on Mann Ki Baat program.

Prime Minister Modi greeted and send wishes to the citizens on Chhath Puja in Mann Ki Baat program. This was the 94th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The program was aired live on All India Radio, Doordarshan, and Narendra Modi mobile app.

The Prime Minister talked about how India is moving forward by generating electricity from solar energy. He said Solar power is changing the lives of the poor and the middle class. Solar electricity reduces costs and is helping people to increase income. He also emphasized that Solar pump is being implemented in Kisan Kusum Yojana.

PM Modi praised Odia girl Kuni Dehuri, who is from Odisha’s Keonjhar, for becoming self-sufficient by using solar power. Kuni Dehuri has become an inspiration to other women of the state.

Prime Minister also mentioned IIT Bhubaneswar on ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He talked about a team from IIT Bhubaneswar that has developed a ventilator for newborns. This handy ventilator is battery operated. It can also be used in suburban areas.