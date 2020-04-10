PM Narendra Modi and CM Naveen Patnaik greet fellow countrymen on the eve of Good Friday

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of Good friday, PM Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik greeted countrymen for Good Friday. The Prime minister and Odisha Chief minister took to twitter in order to express their views.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude towards Jesus Christ and said that his teachings had brought major revolution throughout the world.

On the other hand Odisha CM Naveen said that Jesus showed multiple examples of love, humility, faith, sympathy to the mankind.

As the lock down period is implemented throughout the country, people are not allowed to visit churches on Good Friday.

The fear of community transmission of coronavirus has made the Government Administration throughout India to shut the religious places of worship.

Offer my solemn prayers on #GoodFriday. May Lord Jesus Christ’s sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, love, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/QRgxpbL84q — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 10, 2020