Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Friday to review the impact of cyclone Yaas that hit coast of the State yesterday. His trip to Odisha will also include aerial visit to the cyclone affected areas.

PM Modi reportedly is scheduled to visit Odisha tomorrow to review the impact of the cyclone Yaas. He will first land in Bhubaneswar where he will hold a review meeting. Then he will proceed for an aerial survey in affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. Later the PM will visit West Bengal to take part in a review meeting related to the cyclone.

It is to be noted that cyclone Yaas hit Odisha coast on Wednesday and left a trail of damage in some coastal districts of the State including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Kendrapara.