PM Modi to visit Odisha on March 5, carcade rehearsal today

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Modi to visit Odisha tomorrow said reliable reports in this regard on Monday. The carcade rehearsal ahead of his visit shall be held today.

Reports say that, he will visit Chandikhol in Jajpur district and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the Rs 19,600 crore project. The Projects shall be related to oil, gas, railways, road transport, national highways and nuclear power. A few will be inaugurated and the foundation stone of few others will be laid.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw may attend the official event. Later the PM will address the grand public meeting. Ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha, security has been tightened at the venue.

12 Platoon Police Force will be deployed. The airport and the palace have been kept in a high security zone. A temporary helipad has been made. According to reliable reports, the Police DG reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the PM’s visit to Odisha.

After reaching Bhubaneswar he will be taken to Jajpur by helicopter for the same security has been tightened. The SPG team reached and checked the security arrangements. Inspector General of Police, Central IG Ashish Singh, SP Jajpur are in charge of security. The security parade will be rehearsed tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on March 5, said reliable reports in this regard. This was informed by Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal. While addressing a press meet on February 29, Samal said that the Prime Minister will come in the first week of next month to take part in a program in Chandikhole of in Jajpur district.

“We have received information from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about Modi’s next visit to Odisha. However, the exact date and details about his visit will be made official later,” informed Samal on PM Modi to visit Odisha.

It is to be noted here that the Prime Minister had last visited the State on February 3. During his visit he inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore in Sambalpur aimed at boosting the energy sector involving natural gas, coal and power generation apart from important projects of road, railway and higher education sector.

