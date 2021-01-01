PM Modi to lay foundation stone of IIM Sambalpur tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, at 11 AM tomorrow via video-conferencing.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Pratap Chandra Sarangi will also be present on the occasion.

More than 5,000 invitees, including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni, and faculty of IIM, Sambalpur will attend the ceremony virtually.

It is to be noted here that, the IIM, Sambalpur is the first IIM to implement the concept of a flipped classroom where the basic concepts are learnt in digital mode and experiential learning takes place in the class through live projects from the industry.

The institute also outscored all other IIMs in terms of the highest gender diversity with 49 per cent of girl students in the MBA batch of 2019-21 and 43 per cent in the 2020-22 MBA batch.

