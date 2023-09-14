PM Modi to land in Jharsuguda airport of Odisha during Chhattisgarh visit!

Jharsuguda: PM Modi to land in Jharsuguda Airport in case of inclement weather during his trip to Chhattisgarh said reliable reports on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning that, security arrangements have been tightened at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate rail sector projects worth thousands of crores during his visit to Chhattisgarh today.

However, the Prime Minister’s flight is likely to have a brief halt at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda as a precautionary measure to avoid inclement weather in Chhattisgarh.

Subsequently, PM Modi will fly to Chhattisgarh in a special Army chopper, if reports are to be believed.