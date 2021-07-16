PM Modi to interact with Odisha’s CM and 5 other states today on Covid situation

pm modi meet with chief ministers
Odisha CM Naveen with PM Modi (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual meeting today with chief ministers of six states, including Odisha, where the coronavirus cases are on the rise.

Recently, the six states including, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, have seen a significant rise in Covid-19 cases across several districts.

According to sources, PM modi may discuss over the status Covid vaccination drive in the concerned states.

It is noteworthy that the Covid lockdown has been already eased in many states due to which the crowding of people and violation of Covid protocols has simultaneously increased, especially in the tourism and tirth yatra places.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi interacted with the chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states, which is said to be another region of concern, through video conferencing. He said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to fight against the pandemic.

He also said that it is a matter of concern that big crowds are crowding hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.

