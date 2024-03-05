PM Modi to flag off first passenger train in Odisha’s Kendrapara today

Kendrapara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on today (Tuesday).

This passenger trains will run on the Paradip-Haridaspur railway line. The train is planned to pass through 18 villages of Kendrapara district.

In the month of September 2020, for the first time, a freight train ran on this route. Later, the people of the district demanded for the running of passenger train in Kendrapara and requested the Railway Minister in this regard. Now, after the news of the rolling of the passenger train, there is joy and happiness among the local residents.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stone on projects worth Rs 19,600 crore during his Odisha-visit today. He will visit Chandikhol in Jajpur district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone on projects related to oil, gas, railways, road transport, national highways and nuclear power.

Meanwhile, flight services in Malkangiri airport to start from March 5. It is worth mentioning here that the Airport was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 9, 2024.

The CM was accompanied by the Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, V K Pandian during the inauguration ceremony.

In the first phase, in the Malkangiri airport non-scheduled flights with a capacity of 20-30 passengers will operate to and from the airport which has a 1600-metre runway. Later, bigger flights will be introduced, said sources.

Prior to the inauguration of the flight services in Malkangiri airport, trial run of the flight service was successfully carried out yesterday. A seven-seater VT-100 flight took off from Bhubaneswar at 11:00 am with a pilot and two crew members and landed at Malkangiri airport at 12:15 pm. It received water cannon welcome upon arrival.