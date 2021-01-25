PM Modi talks to Bal Puraskar winner from Odisha Anwesh, CM congratulates

Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the State Anwesh Subham from Odisha has been selected for the National Bal Puraskar 2021. He is one of the 32 recipients of the award.

Anwesh talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday from the Khordha Collector’s office. He has been selected for this award in lieu of his scholastic achievement.

Anwesh is a student of Class IX in Bhubaneswar. His father Manas Ranjan Pradhan is an AGM with the State Bank of India. The Ministry of Women and Child Development is hosting this award.

The PM will give the award to 7 kids for Art and Culture, 9 kids for innovation and 5 for scholastic achievements.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to twitter to congratulate Anwesh for the achievement. He wished him a bright future.

Congratulate Anvesh Subham Pradhan of #Odisha on winning Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya #BalPuraskar2021 for his scholastic achievement. Wishing him a bright future. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 25, 2021

The National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement was instituted in 1996 to give recognition to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture and sports. A medal and a cash prize are given to each awardee.