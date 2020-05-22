PM Modi takes aerial survey of cyclone Amphan-affected Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey in coastal districts of Odisha to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone Amphan.

He was accompanied by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi flew in a separate chopper.

The Prime Minister will review the cyclone situation and measures being taken for restoration and relief in the affected districts. He will take the review meeting at the Bhubaneswar airport here, said sources.

The cyclone that crossed the Odisha coast and made landfall on West Bengal coast on Wednesday left a trail of destruction in the coastal areas of the state.

Over 44 lakh people under 89 blocks have been affected by the impact of the cyclone.

Earlier, Modi had tweeted: “My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest.”

Before coming to Odisha, the Prime Minister made an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal and announced Rs 1,000 crore for immediate assistance after reviewing the situation.