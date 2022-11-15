PM Modi speaks of Cuttack Baliyatra at Indian Community Meet in Indonesia

Bhubaneswar: The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has mentioned about the Cuttack’s Baliyatra during his address to the people at Indian Community Meet In Bali at Indonesia today.

During his address he mentioned that, ‘’The time in which i am speaking to in Bali, 1500 kilometers away from here in India’s Cuttack district’s Mahanadi River bank Baliyatra mahotsav is being celebrated, marking the thousand years old cultural and trade relation between India and Indonesia. He further added that, after a pause due the covid pandemic, this year the Baliyatra is celebrated on a large scale and witnessing a huge number of footfall’’.

It is to be noted that, earlier today the Odisha government informed that, the Cuttack Balijatra has been extended for one day.

As per the decision, the Bali Yatra will now conclude on November 17 instead of November 16, informs Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.