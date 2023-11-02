PM Modi selects kalash painted by Odisha artist Suryasnata Mohanty for ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has selected a kalash painted by Odisha-based artist Suryasnata Mohanty for the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’.

According to reports, Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty is presently working as a Joint Director at KIIT University. She has been praised numerous times for her works of art.

She is the daughter of Dr. Bijoy Ku Mohanty, an Odia Professor and Renubala Mohanty. Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty is a gold medalist in LLM from National Law School (NLS) Bangalore, she has completed her doctorate degree from KIIT University.

She has a huge passion for painting and has earned recognition at national exhibitions held in prestigious venues all over the country.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Modi had personally selected the Kalash painted by Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty from thousands of Kalash presented to his office. This was indeed a moment to cherish for Odisha. This goes to point towards Odisha’s vibrant and rich cultural heritage.

The founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has congratulated Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty. And said that, “Her exquisite Odia chita artwork on the Kalash was showcased by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji during the Amrit Kalash Programme.” He added that is, “A stellar representation of our rich culture.”

Congratulations to Dr. @DrSuryasnata, Jt. Director, KIIT. Her exquisite Odia chita artwork on the Kalash was showcased by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji during the Amrit Kalash Programme. A stellar representation of our rich culture. pic.twitter.com/jlfuLEY1q7 — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) November 2, 2023

