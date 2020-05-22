PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Odisha to review situation due to Cyclone Amphan

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in Odisha on  Friday afternoon.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, senior bureaucrats, senior BJP leaders received the Prime Minister at the airport.

The Prime Minister will embark upon an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in the state. He will be accompanied by the Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State Pratap Chandra Sarangi during the survey. It will be followed by a review meeting of the ground situation in here later in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day ,  the Prime Minister, accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, made an aerial survey at cyclone hit areas of West Bengal  and announced Rs 1,000 Cr advance assistance for the State.

