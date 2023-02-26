PM Modi praises Kamala Moharana of Kendrapara in Odisha

Kendrapara: As a matter of pride, PM Narendra Modi has praised Kamala Moharana of Kendrapara district in Odisha on Sunday in ‘Maan ki Baat’.

PM Modi has praised a woman identified as Kamala Moharana of Kendrapara district involved in a Self Help Group (SHG) in the district. She is the head of the SHG, said reports.

The woman and her group have been involved in making various articles from garbage, said reports. The women are making mobile stands, milk packets, plastic packing and other items from polyethene packets and gunny bags.

The woman has been praised for making money out of garbage or trash. PM Modi praised Kamala Moharana of Kendrapara and said that she is a inspiration for many.