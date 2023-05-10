PM Modi likely to visit Odisha soon!

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: After the successful full trial run of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express in Odisha the Prime Minister is scheduled to flag it off. For this purpose, he is scheduled to visit Odisha soon.

According to reports, Prithviraj Harichandan Odisha state BJP general secretary, has informed that PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha to flag off the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Howrah.

The exact date of the PM’s visit is however yet to be finalised, Harichandan further informed. It is worth mentioning that, Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Howrah and back has completed a successful trial run on 28, April, 2023.

Vande Bharat Express is fully manufactured in India and is India’s first semi-high-speed train. It started its first journey in India from New Delhi to Varanasi. Vande Bharat Express has several unique features like bio-vacuum toilets, full Wi-Fi onboard, fully automatic doors, advanced GPS based systems, the trains also boast of disabled friendly zones. The ticket of the trains include the price of two meals onboard the express.

Furthermore, the Odisha Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu had earlier written a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought two more Vande Bharat Express trains for two more routes namely Puri to Rourkela via Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad.

It is worth mentioning that the train will undergo maintenance at Santragachi station in West Bengal, said reliable sources.