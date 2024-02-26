PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment 21 railway stations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stone for the redevelopment of 21 Amrit Bharat Railway stations in Odisha virtually. CM Naveen Patnaik attended the event virtually.

PM Modi reportedly laid the foundation stone for 21 Amrit Bharat Railway stations, totaling an estimated cost of Rs.900 Cr. The 21 stations are Bimlagarh, Jaroli, Rairangpur, Panposh, Baleswar, Betnoti, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradeep, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Belpahar, and Brajarajnagar.

The state of Odisha is witnessing a significant boost in infrastructure development with a total of 52 Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) projects scheduled for dedication or foundation laying. The cumulative project cost for these stands at Rs 1420 Cr. In the East Coast Railway zone alone, 30 ROB/RUBs with a total cost of Rs 1288 Cr are slated for development.

The Amrit stations redevelopment project promises improved station accessibility, air concourse, wider Foot Over Bridge (FOB), waiting areas, toilet facilities, lift and escalator installations, and enhanced cleanliness. Passengers can also look forward to amenities such as free Wi-Fi, local product kiosks, executive lounges, and spaces for business meetings.

Similarly, the ROB/RUB projects aim to bring visible benefits to the public, removing traffic barriers, enhancing safety, and improving overall transportation efficiency. The construction of railway over bridges and under bridges is expected to boost convenience, comfort, and mobility for road users by reducing congestion, pollution, and travel time.

Benefits of Amrit stations: