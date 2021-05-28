Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in Odisha on Friday afternoon.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, senior bureaucrats, senior BJP leaders received the Prime Minister at the airport.

The Prime Minister is slated to do an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state.

A meeting was held with the PM in which Odisha did not demand any financial assistance from the Center for the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas, informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC)

The SRC added that the assessment of damage caused by the cyclone will take seven more days. A PowerPoint presentation was also shown on the matter in the meeting.

The only thing that was demanded is, “modern technology-based cyclone resilient electricity system and long-term measures for protection of coastal areas”: added Odisha SRC after PM review meeting.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is slated to visit West Bengal and meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He will also undertake an aerial survey of the cyclone hit areas of West Bengal.