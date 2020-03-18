Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik
PM Narendra Modi (L) with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Picture)

PM Modi hails Odisha CM for preventing measures on COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik  for registering his sister Gita Mehta in the state government’s COVID19 portal- https://covid19.odisha.gov.in . 

The Prime Minister took Twitter route to laud the Chief Minister and asked others to “emulate Naveen Babu”.

As many as 2131 persons returned from 80 countries have registered on the COVID19 portal so far.

The state has reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 15. The 31-year old coronavirus infected patient has been admitted at the Capital Hospital here.

