Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for registering his sister Gita Mehta in the state government’s COVID19 portal- https://covid19.odisha.gov.in .

The Prime Minister took Twitter route to laud the Chief Minister and asked others to “emulate Naveen Babu”.

Setting a great example, Chief Minister! I hope others also emulate Naveen Babu. We all can do our bit in preventing the spread of COVID-19. @Naveen_Odisha #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/N3LeLfxdAC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2020

As many as 2131 persons returned from 80 countries have registered on the COVID19 portal so far.

The state has reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 15. The 31-year old coronavirus infected patient has been admitted at the Capital Hospital here.