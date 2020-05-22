Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an advance financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to Cyclone Amphan-hit Odisha.

The Prime Minister announced the financial assistance after holding an administrative meeting here this evening to assess the extent of damages caused by the supper cyclonic storm following the aerial survey of the affected areas in the state.

The Union Government will further help Odisha government and make rest of the arrangements to come out of this crisis, after the complete survey and the formation of a rehabilitation plan, PM Modi said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and senior officials from the State were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan-hit areas in the state along with the Governor, Chief Minister and two Union Ministers.

Cyclone Amphan, which crossed Odisha coast and made landfall in the Sunderbans on Wednesday, has caused severe damage to houses, power infrastructure, standing agricultural crops in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and parts of northern Mayurbhanj in the state