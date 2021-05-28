PM Modi Announces Rs 500 Cr For Odisha For Immediate Cyclone Yaas Assistance

By WCE 2
relief for cyclone yaas
PM Modi Does Ariel Survey Of Cyclone Yaas

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the damage due to cyclone Yaas in Odisha and West Bengal.

PM Modi undertook an aerial survey of Cyclone Yaas affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal.

He announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs.500 Cr to Odisha and expressed his solidarity with those affected due to Cyclone Yaas.

The Union Government will deploy an Inter-Ministerial team to visit the states and to assess the full extent of damage.

The Centre has assured all help for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas

An amount of Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for those injured due to Cyclone Yaas would be given to all those affected across India

You might also like
State

KIIT School of Architecture And Planning Ranked 4th by GHRDC

State

Rozalin Looses Life To Covid, Was Famous For Dancing In ICU To Encourage Patients

Nation

Sputnik V To Be Available In India From Second Week Of June: Apollo Hospital

State

Odisha Govt Extends Deadline For Global Tender Of Covid Vaccine Procurement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.