PM Modi Announces Rs 500 Cr For Odisha For Immediate Cyclone Yaas Assistance

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the damage due to cyclone Yaas in Odisha and West Bengal.

PM Modi undertook an aerial survey of Cyclone Yaas affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal.

He announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs.500 Cr to Odisha and expressed his solidarity with those affected due to Cyclone Yaas.

The Union Government will deploy an Inter-Ministerial team to visit the states and to assess the full extent of damage.

The Centre has assured all help for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas

An amount of Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for those injured due to Cyclone Yaas would be given to all those affected across India