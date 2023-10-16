PM Modi and various leaders wish Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various leaders wished Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday on Monday.

The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken to his official X handle, formerly known as Twitter replied to most of the leaders who have wished him.

The famous Odisha-based awarded sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has wished CM Naveen Patnaik and sculpted a beautiful sand a sculpture on the occasion.

Here are a few tweets:

Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your warm birthday wishes. https://t.co/fqxlzucXXy — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 16, 2023

Thank you for your warm birthday wishes. https://t.co/heZfbdYcqL — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 16, 2023

Thank you for your warm birthday wishes. https://t.co/FDT1tJTm22 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 16, 2023

It is however worth mentioning that, the Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Odisha CM Minister will not celebrate his birthday today in view of the demise of his elder sister Gita Mehta, who died on September 17.

Apart from announcing this Patnaik who turned 78, also has urged his well-wishers not to visit his residence Naveen Niwas tomorrow to greet him on his birthday. However, this is not the first time that Patnaik has chosen to skip his birthday celebrations.

He did not celebrate his birthday several times in the past owing to different reasons including cyclones and COVID-19 pandemic and bloods that hit the state.

CM Naveen was born on October 16, 1946 in Cuttack. He is the son of the legendary leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik.