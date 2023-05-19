PM Modi and Odisha CM Naveen likely to meet during NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will likely to meet on May 27 in Delhi during the NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting. To be held under the chairmanship of the PM, discussions will be held over ‘Viksit Bharat’ in this meeting.

The Chief Ministers of all the States will also be present during the NIT Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on May 27. Earlier, in January all Chief Secretaries’ meet was held over Viksit Bharat Abhiyan the Mission to make India a Developed Country by 2047.

In the last six months, roadmap has been prepared on this subject. The Chief Minister is likely to present any proposal regarding Odisha on this.

On the other hand the new parliament building will be inaugurated on May 28. As this is just on the next day of the NITI Aayog meeting, the CM is likely to attend this as well.

It is to be noted that in May 2023, this will be the third time that Odisha CM and the PM will meet. On last May 11 CM Naveen Patnaik had met with PM and discussed. Again, yesterday during the launch of the Vande Bharat Express in Puri, PM Modi was present on video conferencing.

PM Modi will chair NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on May 27. Issues related to economy, agriculture and health are likely to be discussed in this meeting.