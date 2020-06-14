Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raja Parba via their official twitter handles.

CM Naveen has expressed his warm wishes on the occasion of Raja via a tweet. He has said that this is an unique festival which respects and celebrates nature, Earth and womanhood. The CM has urged people to celebrate the festival at home this time and adhere to the COVID19 guidelines.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଗଣ ପର୍ବ ରଜ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ପ୍ରକୃତି, ଧରିତ୍ରୀ ଓ ନାରୀକୁ ପୂଜିବାର ବା ସମ୍ମାନ ଜଣାଇବାର ଏହା ହେଉଛି ଆମର ଅନନ୍ୟ ପରମ୍ପରା। ଆସନ୍ତୁ, କୋଭିଡ-୧୯ର ସମସ୍ତ ନିୟମକୁ ମାନି ଘରେ ରହି ଏଥର ରଜ ପର୍ବକୁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର କରିବା। #RajaParba pic.twitter.com/oRHh11SDDX — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 14, 2020

PM Modi has also taken to twitter to wish all the people of Odisha. The Raja message has been written in Odia and English on the official handle of Narendra Modi.

ବିଶେଷ ଉତ୍ସବ ‘ରଜ ପର୍ବ’ ଅବସରରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ଏହି ଅବସର ଆମ ସମାଜରେ ଆନନ୍ଦ ଓ ଭାତୃତ୍ୱକୁ ଆହୁରି ଦୃଢ଼ କରୁ । ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କର ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ଉତ୍ତୋରତ୍ତର ଉନ୍ନତି କାମନା କରୁଛି । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

In his English wish he said, “Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society. I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens”