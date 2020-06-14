Representational Image (Pic Credits: IndiaTV)

PM Modi And CM Naveen Greet People Of Odisha On The Occasion Of Raja Parba

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister  Narendra Modi have wished the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raja Parba via their official twitter handles. 

CM Naveen has expressed his warm wishes on the occasion of Raja via a tweet. He has said that this is an unique festival which respects and celebrates nature, Earth and womanhood. The CM has urged people to celebrate the festival at home this time and adhere to the COVID19 guidelines.

PM Modi has also taken to twitter to wish all the people of Odisha. The Raja message has been written in Odia and English on the official handle of Narendra Modi.

In his English wish he said, “Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society. I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens”

