Over 11 crore people have got Rs 6000 each from Government; Apply soon, if eligible you will also get money

Over 11 crore people have got Rs 6000 each from Government; Apply soon, if eligible you will also get money

For the first time, 11.17 crore farmers of the country have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri kisan samman nidhi scheme, which directly helps the farmers in their bank account. This is the report till October 31, 2020.

Registration is going on under the PM kisan scheme. It can be applied at any time. Right now about 4 crore farmers are deprived of it. If you are included in these four crore people, then do not stay behind to apply.

If you want government assistance of Rs 6000 annually for farming, then you can also apply yourself by visiting PM-Kisan portal (@ pmkisan.gov.in). There is no need for any officer to go here. Under this, you can also apply for Kisan Credit Card (KCC).

Kisan Samman Nidhi Online Registration Application Form (PM Kisan Apply Online 2020)

First of all, you have to go to the official site associated with this scheme. A page will open in which you will see the option of FARMER CORNERS. It will get NEW FARMER REGISTRATION. Click on it

After that a new window will open in front of you. In which you will be asked to enter Aadhaar card and Capcha. Then you will have to click on click here to conduct. After this, another page will open in front of you, if you have registered before, then your details will come and if you are registering for the first time, it will be written that ‘RECORD NOT FOUND WITH GIVEN DETAILS, DO YOU WANT TO REGISTER ON PM-KISAN You must do YES on ‘PORTAL’.

On clicking this, a new page will open in which you will see the form. Complete this form. Fill in the correct information in it. In this, while filling the bank account information, fill the IFSC code properly. Then save it.

After this, another page will open in front of you, in which you will be asked for the details of your land. Especially the measles number and the account number. Fill it and save it. The registration process will be completed as soon as you save. A registration number and reference number will be found, which should be retained with you. After this money will start coming.

This is helpline number

You can also get information about why your money did not come by contacting the PM-Kisan Helpline 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll Free) of PM-Kisan Yojana. Another phone number (011-23381092) has also been given for this. Modi government has also given a new helpline number 011-24300606 to know the status of your application. ‘You can contact your registered mobile number directly on this number.

Know your status yourself in the scheme

You too had applied to take advantage of this scheme but till now money has not come, it is very easy to know its status. By going to PM Kisan Portal, you can get information about its status by entering your Aadhaar, mobile and bank account number.

(With inputs from news18.com)