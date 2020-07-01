CHSE odisha cancels plus two exams

Plus Two Exams 2020 Cancelled, CHSE Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The remaining papers of annual Plus Two Examination which were to be conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) have been cancelled due to the spread of COVID19 in Odisha.

The move came after the Centre announced Unlock 2.0 by imposing restrictions on reopening of educational institutions in the country in view of growing number of COVID19 cases.

It is noteworthy that Earlier, CHSE Odisha had postponed +2 examinations 2020 with effect from March 23 till further order.

