Plus Two Classes To Be Conducted Online In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Odisha has directed principals of all colleges in the State to provide online teaching to plus 2 (+2) 1st yer and 2nd year students.

“The studies of the students of Class-XI and XII may hamper as regular schooling process is disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic. We have to explore alternate methods of learning, instead of chalk and talk method without breaking the rules and advisories suggested for the situation”said the DHSE circular.

“Instruct your subject faculties to make WhatsApp groups of their students and deliver their lessons through the app, followed by doubt clearing once in a fortnight,” it further added.

The principals have also been asked to instruct their faculties to acquire and provide them to the students to get relevant topics in YouTube and smart online lectures of Byju’s and other such online platforms.

