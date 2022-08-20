Plus Two admission dates extended in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has extended the admission date of the first phase Plus Two students, informed the State School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash today.

According to Dash, the State government extended the Plus Two admission dates to August 30 from August 25 in view of the ongoing flood situation in parts of Odisha.

It is to be noted here that the + 2 first phase admission was supposed to be done from August 19 to August 25. However, now it has been extended to August 30 from August 25.

Likewise, the second phase admission of Plus Two students would be held between September 8 and September 10. Earlier, it was supposed to be conducted between September 5 and September 7.

Subsequently, the dates of the spot selection also have been changed. The spot selection was slated to take place from September 15 and continue till the following day (September 16). However, the spot selection of the Plus Two first years students will now be held between September 17 and September 20.