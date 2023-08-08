Plus 3 girl student jumps into river in Puri; Rescue operation underway

Puri: A plus three girl student went missing after jumping into the Rajua River in Gadaputa village under Pipili police limit of Odisha’s Puri district.

According to sources, the girl, identified as Suryakanti Chualsingh, a plus three 1st year Arts student was on her way to college on her bicycle. On her way to college, she stopped at the bridge of Rajua River and jumped into the river. The locals who saw her drowning, tried to rescue her but she went missing. The locals immediately informed to police and fire service personnel about the incident.

After receiving information about the incident, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. However, the reason behind the girl taking such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Rescue operation is underway. Further detailed reports related to matter is underway.