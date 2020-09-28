plus 3 admission in odisha 2020
File Photo

Plus 3 Admission In Odisha To Be Done Following New Guidelines, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department has issued new guidelines for admission into Plus 3 courses in the various colleges of the state. 

Under the newly issued guidelines to the colleges, Plus 3 admission shall now be allowed without original certificates. 

Self-attested downloaded marksheet should be considered, migration certificate shall not be mandatory.

The students will have to submit an undertaking regarding submission of marksheets at a later stage.

The parents can complete the admission process even in the absence of the students. 

The admissions cannot be withheld for lack of caste or PwD certificates.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM lays foundation stone for two bridges over Mahanadi in Jagatsinghpur

State

Ask direct questions here if you have any confusion on Aadhaar card

State

342 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Tally Climbs To 21,197

State

Security Tightened For Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session, See Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7