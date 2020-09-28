Plus 3 Admission In Odisha To Be Done Following New Guidelines, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department has issued new guidelines for admission into Plus 3 courses in the various colleges of the state.

Under the newly issued guidelines to the colleges, Plus 3 admission shall now be allowed without original certificates.

Self-attested downloaded marksheet should be considered, migration certificate shall not be mandatory.

The students will have to submit an undertaking regarding submission of marksheets at a later stage.

The parents can complete the admission process even in the absence of the students.

The admissions cannot be withheld for lack of caste or PwD certificates.