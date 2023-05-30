Plus 2 seats increased in Odisha by 13,000, 106 schools upgraded

Bhubaneswar: In keeping with the high pass percentage of students in Odisha Matric exams this year, the number of Plus 2 seats has also been increased by 13,000.

The School and Mass Education Department of the Government of Odisha has decided to upgrade schools in various districts of the State and increase the number of Plus 2 seats.

The Department has published an official notification in this regard. It has prepared an exhaustive list of the schools that have been upgraded and posted it on twitter. The tweet on this matter was shared on the official twitter page of the Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha.

The tweet read as follows, here is a list of educational institutions upgraded to Higher Secondary School in various districts:

According to reports on May 20, the Odisha government was contemplating on increasing the number of Plus 2 seats if the need arises said the newly appointed School and Mass Education Minister Pramila Mallik.

The need to increase the number of plus 2 seats was felt due to the fact that as many as 96.4 percent of students have passed Matric exams this year that is 2023 in Odisha.

The Minister had further added in the presser that, “Necessary measures will be taken so that no student will have to suffer.” It is worth mentioning that, the Minister also informed that some changes will be made in the Matric Summative I and II examinations.