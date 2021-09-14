Plus Two offline exams in Odisha to begin from October 1

Bhubaneswar: The offline exam of Plus 2 students would begin from October 1. This was informed by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) this evening.

According to the CHSE Odisha, the Plus Two offline exam would be held between October 1 and October 11, 2021 by adhering to the guidelines issued by the State government to contain spread of Coronavirus.

Notably, the Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exam 2021 was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation in the State. However, it announced the results by awarding scores to the students by following an evaluation criteria, which had three parts – Class 10 component (30%) based on best 3 performing subjects in Board exams, Class 11 component (30%) will be based on the final exam and Class 12 component (40%) based on unit test/mid-term/Pre-board.

A total of 1,96, 959 students including 1,86,685 regular students passed the Plus Two exam in the Arts stream this year. Similarly, 89,951 students passed in the Science stream and 23,292 students in Commerce stream.

However, the CHSE decided to conduct an offline exam for the students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them, for which it had invited online applications from September 3.

According to sources as many as 13043 students have applied for the Plus Two offline exam.