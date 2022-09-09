plus 2 admission

Plus 2 e-admissions open yet again in Odisha, details here

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education department on Friday allowed e-admission for higher studies that is Plus 2 yet again for 10th pass students.

The opportunity has been provided to students who could not register for e-admission for higher studies in the first attempt, they have been given another chance to do so.

As per reports, the students who missed out can apply for e-admission into colleges for higher studies as a second attempt from September 10-27.

The department further informed that one can login to www.samsodisha.gov.in for more updates.

Further details awaited.

You might also like
State

Odisha: OUAT In Bhubaneswar Gets New Vice Chancellor

State

2 more students commit suicide in Bhubaneswar, 12 deaths in 10 days

State

Odisha: Celling falls in MKCG Hospital of Odisha!

Nation

SC grants bail to Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.