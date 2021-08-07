Plus 2 admissions process to begin from Aug 14-16 in Odisha

By WCE 1
Bhubaneswar: The process for Admission into Plus Two courses in all streams to begin in Odisha from Aug 14- 16, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday.

He said the students can apply online for admission through the SAMS website. The number of seats increased before the admission will be all available on www.samodisha.gov.in

Last year, the process began on August 21. But this year, it will begin a week before that.

More than 55,000 seats have been applied this year. So there can be laboratory issues for science subject. So the entire process is being investigated, added Dash.

The self financing colleges are under scrutiny. We are now investigating the extent to which they can provide laboratory facilities, informed Education Min.

