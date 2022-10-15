Plus 2 1st yr girl in Odisha commits suicide, as nude pictures go viral

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Representational Image Credits: IANS

Khurda: The issue of a Plus 2 1st yr girl committing suicide in Khurda district of Odisha has shocked people yet again.

According to reports, a girl student from Khurda district committed suicide after her intimate picture were made public by a youth.

The incident has been reported from Khajuripada village. The deceased girl reportedly consumed poison last night.

The girl was a minor. Reports said that, a hand written note note has been recovered from near her body.

The alleged suicide note has been addressed to the Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Nirakarpur police station.

