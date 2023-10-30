Plot registration for Cuttack Bali Jatra starts today, to continue till November 3

Cuttack: The plot registration for the historic Cuttack Bali Jatra 2023 has started from today, informed the local administration. The registration shall continue till November 3, said reports.

The historical Bali jatra in Cuttack is all set to start from November 27 and continue till December 4, 2023, said reliable reports.

The registration process for large agencies or major sponsors in the preliminary phase has been started from today.

From November 4 to 10 the plot registration process will be started for small traders, various institutions and general public. Plot auction process will be held from November 11 to 15.

All plot allotment process will be completed by November 20, said reports. The information from Cuttack District Culture Officer Nalinikant Sahu. The registration for plots, which will begin from October 30, will continue till November 3 at Barabati Palace in Cuttack City.

Sources said that the applicant will have to deposit the initial registration amount of Rs 5000 for each plot through e-payment/demand draft. It will be adjusted against the total amount due from the selected bidder.

The administration has decided to give equal importance to both the small and big traders, added the sources.