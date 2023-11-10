Plot registration for Cuttack Bali Jatra ends today, see details here

Cuttack: The historic Bali jatra of Cuttack will be held from November 27 to December 4. Today is the last day of the plot registration process, said reliable reports in this regard.

The registration process for the allotment of plots of small traders, various institutions and general category traders had started from November 4.

Registration is being done at the Barbati Palace Hotel near the premises of the Barbati Stadium. Plot auction process will be held from November 11 to November 15, 2023.

The entire process of the plot registration for Cuttack bali jatra will be completed by November 20, said reports. For this process, ten teams of officers and employees have been formed by the Cuttack district administration.

The information from Cuttack District Culture Officer Nalinikant Sahu. The registration for plots, which will begin from October 30, will continue till November 3 at Barabati Palace in Cuttack City.

Sources said that the applicant will have to deposit the initial registration amount of Rs 5000 for each plot through e-payment/demand draft. It will be adjusted against the total amount due from the selected bidder. The administration has decided to give equal importance to both the small and big traders, added the sources.