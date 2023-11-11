Plot auction process for Cuttack Bali Jatra begins today, see details here

Cuttack: The historic Bali jatra of Cuttack will be held from November 27 to December 4. The plot auction process for Cuttack Bali Jatra has begun today.

According to reports, the plot registration is being done at the Barbati Palace Hotel near the premises of the Barbati Stadium. Plot auction process will be held from November 11 to November 15, 2023. For this process, ten teams of officers and employees have been formed by the Cuttack district administration.

It is worth mentioning that, two team have been formed for the smooth management of the entire process in the office of the District Collector. According to available reports, 894 applicants have registered for a total of 1600 plots. The district administration will allocate a total of 1400 plots in Bali Yatra this year.

The information from Cuttack District Culture Officer Nalinikant Sahu. The registration for plots, which will begin from October 30, will continue till November 3 at Barabati Palace in Cuttack City.

Sources said that the applicant will have to deposit the initial registration amount of Rs 5000 for each plot through e-payment/demand draft. It will be adjusted against the total amount due from the selected bidder. The administration has decided to give equal importance to both the small and big traders, added the sources.