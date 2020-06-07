Plastic egg found in Jajpur of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: Tension gripped Binjharpur area of Jajpur district of Odisha after a consumer alleged that the eggs he had bought from the local market are made of plastic-like material.

According to reports, one Chandrasekhar Mahapatra, a resident of Pairakha village under Binjharpur police limits in the district had bought a dozen of eggs from the nearby shop on Sunday.

However, when he broke the eggs to prepare omelette he found colour of the yolk was white instead of yellow.

Realising the eggs as artificial, he prepared an omelette out of the said eggs and found that it caught fire. Accordingly, he informed about it to the shopkeeper.

It has been complained that such eggs are being supplied to the Anganwadi centres of the block.

However, the whole seller has refuted the allegation.

Locals have demanded inquiry into the matter.

