Ganjam: In wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, Plasma Therapy will begin today at Tata COVID Hospital, Sitalapalli in Ganjam district

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik announced yesterday to begin Plasma Therapy in Ganjam district to re-draw and re-strengthen COVID strategy in the district and all over the state.

It is worth mentioning that SUM, KIMS and Ashwini Hopsital had launched Plasma Therapy on July 18.

CM announced, a dedicated 100-bed (including 16-bed ICU) COVID Hospital will be set up at Amit Hospital, Berhampur. It will be operated by Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack. An MoU between Ganjam district administration and Cuttack Aswini Hospital has been signed for this initiative.

In order to strengthen the manpower in Ganjam, the government has already deployed two IAS officers as ADMs, 25 OAS Officers, 105 ORS officers, 30 MBBS doctors, 100 Ayush doctors, 27 lab technicians. Besides, officers of various levels including three DSPs and 10 platoons of the police force will be sent to the district.

Rs 25 crore to Ganjam district from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The ambulance service in Ganjam will be further streamlined to ensure timely response to the patients. The District Collector has been empowered to deploy as many as 100 Ambulances as per the requirement.

Special focus will be on mental health counselling of the patients. Professionals will be involved for the same.

Chief Minister announced doctors, paramedics and Class IV staff working in COVID Hospitals/ COVID Health Centre/ COVID Care Centre to get incentives at Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 respectively per day for the number of days they are serving COVID positive patients.

ASHA workers engaged in door-to-door survey and special surveys to get Rs 1000 per month as an incentive from July to October.

Anganwadi Workers engaged in door-to-door and special surveys to get Rs 1000 per month during the period engaged for surveys.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Ganjam administration for timely initiatives on COVID management.