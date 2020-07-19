Bhubaneswar: Plasma therapy has brought a great relief to serious Covid patients in the state. Out of 6 critical patients who are now under plasma therapy, as many as 4 are responding very well and they are now not in need of oxygen support, and will soon be discharged. Other two patients are in stable condition and are expected to be out of danger zone soon.

A total of 8 units of plasma have been collected from 4 donors so far. Out of that 6 have been used. 4 patients of Dedicated Covid Hospital in SUM hospital and 2 patients of Dedicated Covid Hospital in Ashwini hospital are under this procedure now.

It may be recalled that Odisha is among the few states who have started this therapy. Last week Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated this facility at SCB medical college Cuttack which acts as the nodal agency. After the appeal of Chief Minister to cured covid patients for plasma donation, more and more people are coming forward to join the mission.

Plasma therapy has started in Sum dedicated Covid hospital Bhubaneswar and Ashwini hospital in cuttack. KIMS hospital of Bhubaneswar is ready to start the therapy in its Covid Hospital.